Letter to the editor: Republicans embracing fascists

Vietnam Veteran William Doyle in his letter to your editor said “Who can you call 24/7 in an emergency? Antifa?” Evidently, he agrees with the Republicans who want Antifa declared a terrorist organization. Antifa means anti-fascist. Actually, Antifa is not even an organization, it consists of a loosely affiliated group of Americans who are anti-fascist.
This should come as no surprise. We suffered more than a million casualties fighting the fascists in WW II at places like Okinawa, Iwo Jima, Normandy, the Battle of the Bulge, and Anzio. Now the Republicans are embracing the fascists. I am also a veteran and in an emergency, if appropriate, I’ll call law enforcement. I won’t be calling the neo-Nazi fascist Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers.
Terry Hanson
Miles City