Letter to the editor: "Right to repair" not so helpful

As our elected leaders determine their priorities during this new legislative session, they should keep the focus on helping our state’s vital industries, like agriculture. Our industry contributes $5.2 billion to the economy annually and, like so many other industries, has suffered after a tough year of economic downturn and the coronavirus pandemic.

One issue that our lawmakers should stay away from, if they truly want to help our farmers, is called “right to repair.” Over the past few years, “right to repair” activists from outside the agricultural industry have pushed for this type of overly broad legislation that would harm farmers, falsely claiming it will give farmers the “right to repair” their farming equipment like tractors and combines. Nothing is further from the truth. Farmers can already repair their equipment, which makes this legislation not only harmful, but unnecessary.