Letter to the editor: "Right to repair" not so helpful

As our elected leaders determine their priorities during this new legislative session, they should keep the focus on helping our state’s vital industries, like agriculture. Our industry contributes $5.2 billion to the economy annually and, like so many other industries, has suffered after a tough year of economic downturn and the coronavirus pandemic.
One issue that our lawmakers should stay away from, if they truly want to help our farmers, is called “right to repair.” Over the past few years, “right to repair” activists from outside the agricultural industry have pushed for this type of overly broad legislation that would harm farmers, falsely claiming it will give farmers the “right to repair” their farming equipment like tractors and combines. Nothing is further from the truth. Farmers can already repair their equipment, which makes this legislation not only harmful, but unnecessary.
Tractors and combines are more technologically advanced than they were in previous decades, and it’s because of this innovation that farmers can operate more efficiently. This also means that making repairs is not as simple as it used to be for equipment owners. Manufacturers diagnostic, replacement parts, and repair manuals for a vast majority of agricultural equipment to aid farmers in repairing their equipment. Montana farmers have endured enough over the past few years and our lawmakers need to spend their time pursuing smart policy, not unnecessary policies like “right to repair” to help our agriculture industry more quickly recover and prosper in 2021.
Jared Saxelby
Marion