Letter to the editor: Rocky women athletes mistreated

A great injustice has been perpetrated against six athletes of the Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team. My granddaughter, Isabelle Spruit and five others respectfully protested against the suspension of their coach, Wes Keller. These athletes were retaliated against for approaching the administration to ask that the suspension be rescinded.

These events began with a complaint from a player who eventually quit. She and her parent accused the coach of being “too abrasive in his coaching.” With little investigation, Coach Keller was suspended. My granddaughter and five teammates said they would not play until their coach was reinstated. As Isabelle observes, “There is a difference between constructive criticism and abuse. A tough coach is a winning coach. A fair coach is a winning coach.”

The college finally reinstated Coach Keller on Feb. 18. However, the six girls who protested his suspension were not allowed to return to the team for practice and competition. The crowning insult occurred on Feb. 21, when these athletes were not allowed to enter the gym for Senior Night. Isabelle is the only senior and a pivotal member of the team. This should have been a special night of recognition for her and her contribution to the team. This was not only rude, but also petty.