Letter to the editor: Rosendale ignores true cost of mining

Did you perhaps misquote U.S. Rep. Rosendale in your March 14 article on his trip to Butte? Are congressmembers concerning themselves these days with the grade of copper ore in the Butte mine as the article states? Are they exclusive shills for continued development of the Smith River mine to the exclusion of the thousands of recreationists who revere this area of Montana?

And there was his fatuous comment that true environmentalists should embrace these mines because "they're environmentally sound, more safe, and more humane," because they are in the United States. Did he not visit the Berkley Pit to see the true cost of copper mining or take a stroll through the Butte cemeteries to see how safe and humane mining is? Maybe next trip home, Rep. Rosendale should talk to former miners and take a tour of the beautiful Smith River State Park. Who knows, it could lead to an epiphany.