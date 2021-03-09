Letter to the editor: Rush Limbaugh: A poem

An ode to Rush Limbaugh, the Godfather of radio bigotry

Hate emanates from the radio

Lies meant to divide, to scare

Vulnerable people, conned

Angry and afraid, they listen.

The snake oil salesman makes his money

Selling merchandise branded with hate

A golden microphone

Gilded with fiction portrayed as fact

Idolized by weak minds

He preyed on the vulnerable

Building his army of ditto-heads

They never question. Never stray

Loyal to liars and sycophants

Venom and poison, they consume and relish

And even as he lays rotting,

His legacy of hate and lies lives on.

A cancer, eaten by cancer.

The world is darker for his presence

The Godfather of radio bigotry is dead