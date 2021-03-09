 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Rush Limbaugh: A poem
editor's pick

Letter to the editor: Rush Limbaugh: A poem

{{featured_button_text}}

An ode to Rush Limbaugh, the Godfather of radio bigotry

Hate emanates from the radio

Lies meant to divide, to scare

Vulnerable people, conned

Angry and afraid, they listen.

The snake oil salesman makes his money

Selling merchandise branded with hate

A golden microphone

Gilded with fiction portrayed as fact

Idolized by weak minds

He preyed on the vulnerable

Building his army of ditto-heads

They never question. Never stray

Loyal to liars and sycophants

Venom and poison, they consume and relish

And even as he lays rotting,

His legacy of hate and lies lives on.

A cancer, eaten by cancer.

The world is darker for his presence

The Godfather of radio bigotry is dead

May he reap what he has sown.

Christian Greene

Billings

4
0
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Who is the real dictator?
Opinion

Letter to the editor: Who is the real dictator?

Letter to the editor: Biden rules by executive order. Note: The views expressed by letter writers do not necessarily reflect those of The Gazette. To submit a letter visit https://billingsgazette.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News