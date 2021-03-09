Letter to the editor: Rush Limbaugh: A poem

An ode to Rush Limbaugh, the Godfather of radio bigotry
Hate emanates from the radio
Lies meant to divide, to scare
Vulnerable people, conned
Angry and afraid, they listen.
The snake oil salesman makes his money
Selling merchandise branded with hate
A golden microphone
Gilded with fiction portrayed as fact
Idolized by weak minds
He preyed on the vulnerable
Building his army of ditto-heads
They never question. Never stray
Loyal to liars and sycophants
Venom and poison, they consume and relish
And even as he lays rotting,
His legacy of hate and lies lives on.
A cancer, eaten by cancer.
The world is darker for his presence
The Godfather of radio bigotry is dead
May he reap what he has sown.
Christian Greene
Billings