Letter to the editor: Save Exchange Club's MetraPark beer sales

Billings Exchange Club's Child Abuse Prevention Center has been serving families in Yellowstone County for 36 years. Our sole mission is the prevention of child abuse and neglect, to “stop the hurt before it happens.” The Breakfast Exchange Club (BEC) has donated more than $400,000 to The Family Tree Center over the years, which has helped us provide services to “Build Strong Families” in our community.
These services include in-home mentoring, parenting classes and workshops, free respite childcare, and more. We serve all families in the community and there are no demographic or income guidelines to participate in services. Funding for our programs come from fundraisers, grants and private donations. Because of the support from the BEC, we are able to provide services to any family in the community without restrictions and help to build protective factors in families.
This assists parents and caregivers in finding resources, support, and coping strategies that allow them to parent effectively, even under stress. The Breakfast Exchange Club donates to many non-profits who serve children and families in our community. They earn their money through their contract with the county.
If you have ever been to an event at MetraPark, you have seen the wonderful club volunteers in action. Club members are working for the betterment of our community. I hope they will be allowed to continue their work at MetraPark, which in turn will result in a better community for all. Thank you Breakfast Exchange Club for all you do for our community.
Stacy Dreessen
Billings