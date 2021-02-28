Letter to the editor: Save the Breakfast Exchange Club

I read the article on “potential beer vendors” at MetraPark on Feb. 19, 2021, with dismay. The county commissioners are going to award the contract using a point system, but "not included is a charitable giving component." Assistant General Manager Tim Goodridge said this is "a new arrangement that's good for everybody."

So can Mr. Goodridge explain how the Billings-area community is better off? The charities in our community will lose the hundreds of thousands of dollars the Breakfast Exchange Club has raised and given to the community each year. How is it better for "everybody" if those dollars are lining someone's pocket? Mr. Goodridge's cold-hearted assessment clearly doesn't take into account the abused kids and women in our community that the BEC focused on helping.

A large portion of the money raised was because of the volunteer labor provided by the BEC, whose members are mainly business professionals and small business owners who want to live in a better community. I was a member of the club for over 20 years and we worked very hard to raise those funds. We diligently assessed the charities that received the funds we raised. The BEC has done an amazing job for 43 years and, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." No business can provide anywhere near the same benefits to the community as the BEC has. Without a charitable giving component in this scenario, the commissioners are comparing apples to oranges and our community is the loser.