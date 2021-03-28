Letter to the editor: Save the Breakfast Exchange Club

Dear Yellowstone County Metra users,
Over the past 40 some years the Billings Breakfast Exchange Club has successfully operated, managed and supported the Billings Community with the beer sales at the Metra. Volunteering their time, energy, and money 100% back to the needy charities of Yellowstone County. Last year the county commissioners decided that there must be a few more pennies in a glass of beer for the Metra. They have been dabbling with putting the concession out to other Yellowstone liquor license holders.
Well, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. I have been to two events since this folly and if they think they are doing anyone a favor, they need to prove it. The lines are so long they are actually losing sales. It is a huge learning curve for the new vendors, and the prices are being raised for the overhead cost and profit the county thinks it needs. It takes 60 to 100 qualified and trained volunteers to man those booths at large events, plus their paid staff.
Maybe it is time to let your county commissioners know that leaving well enough alone might be the best solution. They can be reached at 256-2701. The charities the Exchange Clubs support will appreciate it the most.
Marvin Brown
Billings