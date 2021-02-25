Letter to the editor: SB 140 could corrupt judicial picks

Reading Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras' reasoning for Senate Bill 140 left me incredulous. The bill would eliminate the 50-year old Judicial Nominating Commission and instead give Gov. Gianforte direct appointment power over judicial vacancies. According to Juras and other supporters of the bill, the JNC is a politically partisan group. Juras has not identified any problems with the quality of people serving on the current commission, nor has she or any proponents identified any problems with judges currently serving. The argument is that the commission is politically motivated because some members have donated to Democratic causes.

Gianforte has donated a fortune to GOP politicians and causes over the past 19 years, at least $17 million, according to followthemoney.org. How are we to conclude that his appointments will be non-partisan? I trust the State Bar of Montana, the Montana Judges Association, the Montana Trial Lawyers Association, and the Montana Defense Trial Lawyers Association — all of whom oppose the bill — are not all Democrats.