Letter to the editor: SB 140 could corrupt judicial picks

Reading Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras' reasoning for Senate Bill 140 left me incredulous. The bill would eliminate the 50-year old Judicial Nominating Commission and instead give Gov. Gianforte direct appointment power over judicial vacancies. According to Juras and other supporters of the bill, the JNC is a politically partisan group. Juras has not identified any problems with the quality of people serving on the current commission, nor has she or any proponents identified any problems with judges currently serving. The argument is that the commission is politically motivated because some members have donated to Democratic causes.
Gianforte has donated a fortune to GOP politicians and causes over the past 19 years, at least $17 million, according to followthemoney.org. How are we to conclude that his appointments will be non-partisan? I trust the State Bar of Montana, the Montana Judges Association, the Montana Trial Lawyers Association, and the Montana Defense Trial Lawyers Association — all of whom oppose the bill — are not all Democrats.
It's insulting for this administration to hope that we would buy such a transparent power grab, to think that we could be persuaded that SB 140 is something that needs to be done to restore non-partisanship to Montana government, but it will archive exactly the opposite. The judicial appointment process will be corrupted with all power in the hands of one person. Let's hope that level heads reject this absurd bill and keep the judicial nominating process the way it is.
Jane Moses
Billings