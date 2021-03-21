Letter to the editor: Senate Bills pad wealthy pockets

Vote no on Senate Bill 159 & 182. SB 159 proposes to lower the income tax rate from 6.9% to 6.75%. Approximately 79% of this benefit will go to the wealthiest 20% of households. By now, most should know that tax cuts for the wealthy do not translate to improving the economy. These type of cuts only create greater income inequality. Higher earners tend to save while lower income households will be more likely to spend the dollars at a local level.
Someone making $2 million per year would get a tax cut of about $3,000 whereas someone with an annual salary of about $35,000 would see a cut of just $12. Anyone making $25,000 or less wouldn't get any benefit at all. States like Kansas that cut taxes in this manner saw lower economic growth following tax cuts. Montana cannot afford these reductions. These bills would cost over $30 million in general fund revenue per year.
SB 182 triggers further permanent income tax cuts to the wealthy which could hinder essential services such as law enforcement, mental health services, and infrastructure. SB 182 will likely initiate tax cuts during economic downturns when revenue is really necessary. More than two-thirds of the tax benefit would go to the wealthiest 20% of households. If certain triggers are met the bill could siphon off general fund transfers meant to go into the new infrastructure fund. Please tell your legislators to vote no on these bills.
Keith Leathers
Great Falls