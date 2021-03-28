 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Society should quit playing the victim

I watch the television news. I see that something in this society thrives on victimization. It is an industry – big business. It teaches that we've been powerless and harmed. It teaches that someone must be blamed. It separates the good guys from the bad. But no one I know who focuses on self as a victim has ever been freed from the suffering that focus brings. It reinforces separation. Focus on myself as victim continues the lie of my unworthiness.

"All Lives Matter." I was accused of being racist when making that statement. When I asked why, I was told that all lives cannot matter until black lives matter first. But "All Lives Matter" includes blacks, whites, Asians, everyone. No one is more of a "victim" than anyone else. In fact, we have all been targets of prejudice at one time or another in our lives. I was passed over for a job promotion because I was a female. There is no "hate crime." Using that logic, there would have to be a "love crime." All men are truly created equal.

Becky White

Billings

Note: The views expressed by letter writers do not necessarily reflect those of The Gazette.

