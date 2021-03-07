Letter to the editor: Stimulus bill is wasteful spending

In 2009, Sen. Jon Tester voted for Obama’s $870 billion stimulus bill which included “Cash for Clunkers.” I asked Sen. Tester if he had to do it over again, would he vote the same, and he said “probably not.” I doubt he will say no to the $1.9 trillion dollar measure that will be more wasteful government spending. Just more cash for clunkers. He represents Montanans poorly. I just can’t wait to hear his justification for this one. Will he vote in concert with all of the other Democrats, or will he listen to Montanans who voted across the board for conservatives? Probably not.