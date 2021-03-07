 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Stimulus bill is wasteful spending

Letter to the editor: Stimulus bill is wasteful spending

{{featured_button_text}}

In 2009, Sen. Jon Tester voted for Obama’s $870 billion stimulus bill which included “Cash for Clunkers.” I asked Sen. Tester if he had to do it over again, would he vote the same, and he said “probably not.” I doubt he will say no to the $1.9 trillion dollar measure that will be more wasteful government spending. Just more cash for clunkers. He represents Montanans poorly. I just can’t wait to hear his justification for this one. Will he vote in concert with all of the other Democrats, or will he listen to Montanans who voted across the board for conservatives? Probably not.

Doug Osborne

Billings

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News