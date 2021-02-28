Letter to the editor: Support carbon fee

Freezes with record-breaking low temperatures and duration recently devastated Texas and the region. Here in Montana, record breaking high January temperatures were followed by a week of near-record, sub-zero temps in February. Our farmers face increasingly erratic temperatures and rainfall, which threaten livestock and crops.

Tourism suffers when August/September become wildfire season. Warming streams harm trout and the guiding business. Our ski season is significantly shorter due to the lack of reliable early snow. In the future, weather extremes will only increase in size and frequency in Montana and the nation. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has a solution. Citing the threat of rising global temperatures and climate change, it endorsed using market solutions to combat the problem. (60 of our 100 largest corporations now list climate risk as a possible threat) The COC supports carbon pricing to “accelerate greenhouse gas emissions reductions across the U.S. economy.” That market solution could include a revenue neutral carbon fee and dividend policy.