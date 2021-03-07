Letter to the editor: Teachers should be treated better

One would hope that there are many things we as a society have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic experience. Near the top should be the value and importance of our public schools and more specifically our public school teachers. Under normal conditions teachers dedicate their daily work lives in helping to ensure our youth grow as thinking individuals, nurture their sense of wonder, and value knowledge and learning.

During the pandemic the stress level has risen significantly for teachers in crowded buildings and classrooms thus increasing the chances of contracting a serious and potentially fatal disease. Yet our local teachers continue to work. Unfortunately, some in our state, from the governor, legislators, on down to administration, have shown little if any regard for these less than ideal working conditions.