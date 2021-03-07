Letter to the editor: Teachers should be treated better

One would hope that there are many things we as a society have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic experience. Near the top should be the value and importance of our public schools and more specifically our public school teachers. Under normal conditions teachers dedicate their daily work lives in helping to ensure our youth grow as thinking individuals, nurture their sense of wonder, and value knowledge and learning.
During the pandemic the stress level has risen significantly for teachers in crowded buildings and classrooms thus increasing the chances of contracting a serious and potentially fatal disease. Yet our local teachers continue to work. Unfortunately, some in our state, from the governor, legislators, on down to administration, have shown little if any regard for these less than ideal working conditions.
Gov. Gianforte moved teachers from the 1B vaccine category, a move which has resulted in many of them still not getting a vaccine. School administration has kept teachers in the dark regarding student infection numbers, contact tracing, etc., and now there appears to be a threat from some in the Legislature to change language in the retirement package of the contract thus significantly affecting in a negative way retirement compensation for School District 2 instructors. It is time for us citizens to contact school board members, administrators, and legislators and ask that they support our public school teachers.
John Miller
Roscoe