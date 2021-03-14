Letter to the editor: Tester or Judas goat?

Does anyone remember the "Judas goat?" The Judas goat was used in slaughter houses to lead sheep into the slaughter room. The sheep and other animals were duped and paid the ultimate price. This is what Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are doing to the country's followers like Jon Tester. I am sure Sen. Tester knows that opening the border, a COVID Relief bill containing 80% or more pork, and the other nonsensical Biden plans are bad for America and bad for Montana. I am sure that next is an attempt to take our guns. So far Sen. Tester has been a goat follower and this is a shame.