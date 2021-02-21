Letter to the editor: Thank you Billings neighbors

Dear Billings neighbors, we want to thank you for the wonderful support you gave all of us working on the Rise and Shine Mural project at the Sixth Street West underpass. We worked from the end of July until the first week of November, 100 days, and more than 1,000 hours, painting the mural.

In all that time, your support and encouragement never stopped. Many of you honked and gave us “thumbs up,” some of you yelled your appreciation and encouragement as you passed. Some of you stopped and gave us water, coffee and food. Some of you made cash donations. Some of you provided paint and other supplies, and more than 45 of you volunteered your time to paint, clean up the trash that accumulated in the underpass and make paths and a stairway down to the mural from the parking area. Many of you stopped by to see our work and spend a little time with us. Every day we were blessed by you. Thank you!