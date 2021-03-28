 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Thanks to Tom Lutey

Letter to the editor: Thanks to Tom Lutey

{{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to Tom Lutey for keeping me informed about Montana's energy industry. "Coal cuts: Aging power plants, cheap natural gas shutting off Montana coal" is an important story, well done, timely and objective. I was an economist with MSU's Extension Service when coal-fired power plants were proposed. The circle slowly closes.

Now, I wonder: Are the strip mine reclamation bonds sufficient? The photos show huge amounts of land to be reclaimed. Miners are good at mining and marketing, but when it comes time to reclaim they like to let the state be their janitor. It appears that many jobs still need doing. I look forward to Mr. Lutey's future reports.

Verne House

Bozeman

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Republicans embracing fascists
Opinion

Letter to the editor: Republicans embracing fascists

Letter to the editor: Antifa means anti-fascist. Who isn't anti-fascist?

Note: The views expressed by letter writers do not necessarily reflect those of The Gazette. To submit a letter visit https://billingsgazette.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News