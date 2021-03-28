Letter to the editor: Thanks to Tom Lutey

Thanks to Tom Lutey for keeping me informed about Montana's energy industry. "Coal cuts: Aging power plants, cheap natural gas shutting off Montana coal" is an important story, well done, timely and objective. I was an economist with MSU's Extension Service when coal-fired power plants were proposed. The circle slowly closes.
Now, I wonder: Are the strip mine reclamation bonds sufficient? The photos show huge amounts of land to be reclaimed. Miners are good at mining and marketing, but when it comes time to reclaim they like to let the state be their janitor. It appears that many jobs still need doing. I look forward to Mr. Lutey's future reports.
Verne House
Bozeman