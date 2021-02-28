Letter to the editor: Think before you vote

Congratulations, Montana. What took place in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 is at least, in part, the fault of you Montanans who voted overwhelmingly, to re-elect an obviously unfit, narcissistic, sociopath as president. Fortunately, he lost nationally. You also elected a complete slate of reactionary, right-wing conservatives, which included several carpetbaggers, to major offices in our state.

Two of those, Daines and Rosendale, then pronounced their backing for Trump's ludicrous, stolen election "conspiracy theory," which has been totally debunked by anyone with a bit of common sense. Then, they announced publicly that as members of the Senate and House, they would protest the Electoral College vote.

Frankly, their backing of that "conspiracy theory," and then protesting the election along with other Republican colleagues, directly helped fuel and facilitate the riot by fascist Trump terrorists, who then stormed the U.S. Capitol. Unbelievable.