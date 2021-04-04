Letter to the editor: Time for change on Heights Water Board

There has been controversy surrounding the Heights Water Board for a long time. The opportunity to put this controversy to rest is at hand with the upcoming election of three new board members on May 4. The controversial history preceding this election is a good indication the incumbents need to be replaced.
To assist voters in their decision, a candidates’ forum was held on March 23, to help delineate between the eight candidates on the ballot. Four of the eight were no-shows, making the cut of these four candidates simple. This leaves three non-incumbent candidates; Josh Benson, Laura Drager, and Ming Cabrera running for three open seats. The Heights is fortunate as all three seem to have a firm grasp on the fact the Water Board isn’t meant to bring growth and development to the Heights, but, isn’t meant to be a deterrent either (as much of the controversy alludes).
With more than 49,000 motorists per day using the Heights Main Street (Main is the busiest street in Montana), one wonders why vendors aren’t vying for a space along this corridor. Reasons for the anemic interest are various. However, what’s important is that the Heights Water Board be removed from the list as one of those reasons.
I believe the candidates listed above have clearly stated their intention to do just that. Change is needed. Please support these three citizen candidates for the Heights Water District Board of Directors.
TJ Smith
Billings