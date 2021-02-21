Letter to the Editor: Traps endanger bears

There are two legislative bills about wolf trapping: HB 224 will allow snares and HB 225 extends the wolf trapping season into the time when some bears are out of their dens and vulnerable to wolf traps.

Montana’s wolf population is not growing. FWP’s 2019 wolf report says: "Statewide wolf population appears to have peaked in 2013 and has declined slightly since then, appearing to stabilize at around 850 wolves.” The 2019 Montana wolf harvest was 298 wolves. Thus, 35% of Montana wolves are killed in the current wolf hunting and trapping season.

The placement of wolf snares across Montana will result in the death or injury of many non-target animals in these snares including bobcats, deer, dogs, eagles, elk, fisher, mountain lions, lynx, moose, otters, porcupines, ravens, and wolverines. Many will be caught but never be reported.

Extending the wolf trapping season as proposed in HB 225 will result in more black and grizzly bears caught in wolf traps and snares because many bears will be out of their dens.

Since the Montana wolf population is not increasing, it hardly seems necessary to add another wolf killing mechanism that will also kill and injure so many non-target animals.

Chris Servheen

Missoula

