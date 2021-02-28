Letter to the editor: Trump movement not all Republicans

Donald Trump is the leader of a political movement in America. Sen. Steve Daines revealed he is a solid member of this political movement when he chose not to convict Trump during the recent impeachment hearings. But this political movement lost strength when seven Republican senators rightfully chose to convict Donald Trump.

This same division in the Republican Party also exists at our state level. It would now be a mistake to continue referring to this political movement as our Republican Party because thankfully it no longer represents all Republicans.

Trump has shown us what the philosophies are for this political movement, now we just need to know which Republicans belong. How about you, Gov. Greg Gianforte? Are you a member of this new party?

Larry Donovan

Helena

