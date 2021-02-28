Letter to the editor: Trust accuracy of science

My first experience with the scientific process was when I was 10 years old. My dad, a mathematician and one of the smartest people I know, helped me with my fourth-grade science fair project. He was also my soccer coach at the time. We ran an experiment to determine if soccer cleats are more beneficial than tennis shoes or bare feet when punting a soccer ball. I punted a soccer ball 20 times with my bare foot, 20 times with my tennis shoe, and 20 times with my soccer cleat. We measured the distance the ball went each time. Each time my dad made sure I kicked the ball from the same spot, with the same foot. After collecting the data we sat down to calculate the statistical tests.