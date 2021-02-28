Letter to the editor: Voter suppression bill

My husband and I have been voting by mail for decades, here and in Colorado, and we love it. With the ballot in front of me, at home, I am able to take the time to really consider the pros and cons of candidates and issues, therefore making more informed decisions. In addition, mail-in ballots allow us to avoid lengthy waits in lines.

It is harder as we get older to stand for long periods of time. There are plenty of other people who have unavoidable, legitimate obligations related to work or family care. Some have issues related to health or even transportation to the polls. This past election, the COVID-19 virus was a major deterrent to voting in person. I am thankful that I was able to vote by mail. It bears repeating that a functional democracy is dependent on as many of its citizens voting as possible and in an informed way. Republican legislators across the country are proposing voter suppression bills in order to limit the number of people voting. They believe that a higher turnout will favor Democrats so they are trying to prevent people from voting.