 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Wait is over for conservatives

Letter to the editor: Wait is over for conservatives

{{featured_button_text}}

Now that the conservative Republican Legislature has a conservative Republican governor, it is breathtaking to watch the unleashing of the long, pent-up, right-wing, conservative agenda that at last is veto proof.

Among the highlights: trickle-down tax cuts for the wealthy, benefit cuts for everyone else, voting restrictions, right to work (for less), squelch minimum wage increases, privatize hunting licenses, more public money for private schools, opt-out sex education, abortion restrictions, LGBTQ+ restrictions, religious freedom (to discriminate), concealed weapons everywhere, no business liability for COVID-19 negligence, partisan judges and governor-appointed Public Service Commissioners. The list goes on. After all, they've been lying in wait for 16 years.

Chuck Cashmore

Billings

3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: Who is the real dictator?
Opinion

Letter to the editor: Who is the real dictator?

Letter to the editor: Biden rules by executive order. Note: The views expressed by letter writers do not necessarily reflect those of The Gazette. To submit a letter visit https://billingsgazette.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor

Letter to the editor: Gianforte's policies set us back 100 years
Opinion

Letter to the editor: Gianforte's policies set us back 100 years

Legislature's "social engineering" not economic recovery we were promised

"Note: The views expressed by letter writers do not necessarily reflect those of The Gazette. To submit a letter visit https://billingsgazette.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor?utm_campaign=snd-autopilot&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook_Billings_Gazette

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News