Letter to the editor: Wait is over for conservatives

Now that the conservative Republican Legislature has a conservative Republican governor, it is breathtaking to watch the unleashing of the long, pent-up, right-wing, conservative agenda that at last is veto proof.

Among the highlights: trickle-down tax cuts for the wealthy, benefit cuts for everyone else, voting restrictions, right to work (for less), squelch minimum wage increases, privatize hunting licenses, more public money for private schools, opt-out sex education, abortion restrictions, LGBTQ+ restrictions, religious freedom (to discriminate), concealed weapons everywhere, no business liability for COVID-19 negligence, partisan judges and governor-appointed Public Service Commissioners. The list goes on. After all, they've been lying in wait for 16 years.