Letter to the Editor: What good is Congress?

What good is Congress? I always believed that there were three branches of government for a reason. Executive orders can be replaced by the next person in charge. No matter how well-intentioned or how destructive they can be. Wouldn’t it be nice as Americans to have a government that actually works for the people who elected them?
Congress is lazy. They would rather bemoan the opposite party than do their job, which is to make and pass laws. So that way, we as Americans don’t have to go through turmoil every time a new administration is elected. I’m 58 years old, and in my lifetime we still don’t have an immigration system that works, and our educational institutions are in shambles.
We've never had a clear path forward that’s coherent enough to follow from more than one administration to the next. Einstein’s theory of insanity best describes our election process: “Keep electing the same individuals to represent us and expect a different result.” Case in point: Our current president, Pelosi, Steny Hoyer, Mitch McConnell, Graham Durbin, Dianne Fienstein. The list is endless. Combined, I’m sure they have well over 500 years of public service. The best that they can give us is executive orders on transgender rights, taking away our energy independence, overrunning us with non-citizens to our country, and removing our freedoms in the name of a pandemic. We deserve better than this as Americans. We should demand Congress do its job.
Lyle Albrecht
Huntley