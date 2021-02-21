Letter to the Editor: What good is Congress?

What good is Congress? I always believed that there were three branches of government for a reason. Executive orders can be replaced by the next person in charge. No matter how well-intentioned or how destructive they can be. Wouldn’t it be nice as Americans to have a government that actually works for the people who elected them?

Congress is lazy. They would rather bemoan the opposite party than do their job, which is to make and pass laws. So that way, we as Americans don’t have to go through turmoil every time a new administration is elected. I’m 58 years old, and in my lifetime we still don’t have an immigration system that works, and our educational institutions are in shambles.