 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: When good men do nothing

Letter to the Editor: When good men do nothing

{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the acquittal verdict in Trump's second impeachment trial, I'm reminded of Edmund Burke's statement: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” So sad we've come to this.

Robin Kratschmer

Billings

3
0
0
1
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News