Letter to the Editor: When good men do nothing

Regarding the acquittal verdict in Trump's second impeachment trial, I'm reminded of Edmund Burke's statement: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” So sad we've come to this.
Robin Kratschmer
Billings
