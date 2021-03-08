 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Who is the real dictator?
editor's pick

Letter to the editor: Who is the real dictator?

{{featured_button_text}}

Letter writer Ron Kuneff, in his February 28 letter titled "Leaders or Dictators," makes claims that Montana Senator Daines, Representative Rosendale, and Governor Gianforte are dictators because of their support for former president "dictator" Trump. By his own admission, Democrat President Biden claims "any president can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator," prior to his signing 32-executive actions and 8-executive proclamations. Now, who is the dictator Mr Kuneff?

Paul Gabel

Texas

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News