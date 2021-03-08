Letter to the editor: Who is the real dictator?

Letter writer Ron Kuneff, in his February 28 letter titled "Leaders or Dictators," makes claims that Montana Senator Daines, Representative Rosendale, and Governor Gianforte are dictators because of their support for former president "dictator" Trump. By his own admission, Democrat President Biden claims "any president can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator," prior to his signing 32-executive actions and 8-executive proclamations. Now, who is the dictator Mr Kuneff?