Letter to the editor: Who you gonna call? Antifa?

I am Vietnam Veteran with three tours of duty served. I am also a retired federal police officer from the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services. I was never shot at while serving in the military, but I was shot at three times while employed in law enforcement.
It has been my experience that police departments fail to give adequate continued training after the officer leaves the Police Academy. Cops are put against the wall for crazy, criminal, wannabes, and sometimes have to shoot in a split second. How many people can make a life or death decision in less than a split second in those conditions?
Unlike federal cops, it’s become my observation that county and city law enforcement all carry insurance, and insurance companies settle instead of fighting, even when the cop is innocent. Insurance companies pay off. The citizens and I know it, which is why I tell all my friends to sue. You’re not suing the police officer, you’re suing the county/city insurance company. In many cases, the police officer can still be sued. Citizens need to take a stand and support the law enforcement who protect their livelihood. Who can you call on 24/7 in an emergency? Antifa?
William Doyle
Crow Agency