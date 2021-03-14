Letter to the editor: Wolves are good for Montana

Wildlife are among the greatest treasures in our Treasure State. We have a healthy array of wildlife species, each of which is needed to maintain healthy biodiversity. Wolves are a critical component, including an effective weapon against chronic wasting disease, the greatest threat to big game.

Wolves are widely appreciated as a symbol of our state’s natural wonders. The hope of viewing them brings tourist dollars to Montana. Our legislature is considering bills aimed at decimating our wolf population. The bills would remove wildlife management from the fact-based decisions of our Fish Wildlife and Parks Commission, and leave it to the personal whim of a few legislators.

The bills include eviscerating the wolf population to the minimum necessary to avoid listing under the Endangered Species Act; reimbursement for killing wolves (a bounty); lengthening wolf hunting seasons; and allowing use of cruel snares. These bills will become law unless reasonable Montanans voice our opposition. If you agree that wildlife management should be left to Fish Wildlife and Parks and that wolves should remain on our landscape in numbers necessary to keep our ecosystem healthy, please make your opinion known to legislators and the governor to prevent these bills from passing.

Sue Ann Stephenson-Love

Great Falls

