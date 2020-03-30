President Donald Trump recently rated his response to the Covid-19 virus as a “10 out of 10.” Before accepting this at face value, one needs to review his early and ongoing reactions and statements relative to the pandemic's spread.
Jan. 30: He stated the virus was a “very little problem.”
Feb. 2: He reported, “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China ... we're going to see what happens, but we did shut it down, yes.”
Feb. 10: He stated, “When it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
Feb. 19: He called the situation, “very much under control.”
Feb. 24: He said, “The coronavirus is very much under control in the USA.”
Feb. 26: He reported the number of infected was “going down, not up.”
Feb. 26: He said, “We have it so well under control.”
Feb. 27: He said, “Like a miracle, it will disappear.”
Feb. 29: He reported a vaccine would be available, “Very quickly.”
March 4: He stated, “It’s very mild.”
March 6: He stated, “There is no testing kit shortage nor has there ever been one.”
March 7: He stated, “I'm not concerned at all.”
March 13: He stated, “I don't' take responsibility at all.”
In addition to this, in 2018 Trump disbanded the National Security Council's Pandemic Unit set up by President Obama. He has yet to explain the logic behind this.
All this coming from the man who declared himself a “very stable genius.” The president is delusional, out of touch with reality and incapable of recognizing or telling the truth. His administration's reaction to the Covid-19 crisis has been one of constant missteps, backtracks, disorganization and misinformation The president has put the entire country at risk and needs to step down immediately before he does any more harm.
Gerald R. Kessler
Billings
