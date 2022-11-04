110622-ulet-Nichols_merged

Dems resort to last-ditch lies

I have been anticipating some desperate last-ditch ploy, from the underbelly of the panicked current administration, as Nov. 8 midterm voting day looms. Now, we have seen and heard it. The doddering president of our fractured nation is now on national TV falsely claiming that an election victory by the Republican Party will result in the removal or alteration of our Social Security System. This is but another despicable ruse to garner votes through fear or pandering. The Democratic Party is quite expert in the use of both tactics. Witness their Student Loan Debt Removal gambit. What other reason would they have, for such a move?

My wife and I are both on Social Security, along with 69 million other citizens who have worked most of our lives for that necessary benefit. For many people, that monthly stipend is their sole means of support, and of late our skyrocketing inflation is gobbling up a greater percentage of that sum.

Many will say that our government would not attack Social Security, that it would cause an unrivaled revolt in our society. But fear is a powerful tool. Look how well it worked for the recent COVID plan. Like sheep, we followed along and saw our children masked, schools closed, businesses shut down, some forever. Jobs were needlessly lost, never to be regained. All in the name of contrived fear. If the Democratic Party tells their Social Security lie loud enough and long enough there are those they will deceive just to get their midterm vote. For them to attempt that, is detestable. But for them, it’s just standard operating procedure.

Retirees, do not be fooled. With the many Republican election victories you are about to witness, you can rest assured that our hard-earned benefits will be in good hands. Do your part in guaranteeing that fact by voting for the party of the future on Tuesday, not the party of fear.

Jim Nichols

Billings

LR-131 is common sense

I’ve heard many dishonest statements about LR-131, the common-sense measure that would require medical personnel to give “appropriate and reasonable” care to newborns who survived abortion.

It would not require ripping dying children from their mothers’ arms or forcing doctors to go to heroic lengths to try to save a child with no hope of survival. According to the actual language of LR-131, medical providers must perform “medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life and health of a born-alive infant.”

There have been many infants born alive after an abortion who have been given “appropriate and reasonable care” and have gone on to live productive lives; just google “abortion survivors stories.” But there have also been many who would have had a good chance of surviving if given care, but who were left to die.

The mother might not have wanted the child, but the child is a human being who is now separated from the mother and legally qualifies as a person. This is not about “abortion rights.” The child has already been born and is no longer dependent on the mother’s body for survival. But the child does need care, even if the only “medically appropriate and reasonable care” that can be given is to swaddle a dying 18-week-gestation child, holding her until she naturally passes so she doesn’t die cold and alone. LR-131 would only require that all born children be given reasonable care. Vote for LR-131.

Amy Seymour

Joliet

Rosendale sticks to his principles

When looking for an elected representative, people look for a plethora of things. However, one of the most important things to look for is someone who is upfront and truthful, and someone who is unafraid to stick to their principles. Throughout his first term in office, current Congressman Matt Rosendale proved that he will do just that.

Rosendale has reiterated his support for our Second amendment rights, the sanctity of life, and the importance of protecting our communities against drugs and crime throughout his campaign and in the Congressional debates and, even if you don’t agree with him on every issue, has proven himself to be a man of his word — which in a world full of crooked politicians is a rarity.

Unsurprisingly, his opponents don’t have the same firm grasp on the issues facing Montanans and the knowledge of how the political process in D.C. works. Instead, they repeated the same irrelevant left-wing talking points and emphasized personal attacks instead of focusing on the issues. I will be proudly voting for Rosendale this November, and I hope you will join me.

Maryrose Beasley

Roundup

Skees, Brown and Senator Graham

Derek Skees, treasurer of Montana’s Republican Central Committee, has called our Montana State Constitution a “socialist rag.” Now he is avidly supporting James Brown for election to the Montana Supreme Court.

Skees has sent text messages to Montana residents with a photo of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham urging them to vote for Brown for the Court. Why does Skees want to get the national Republican Party involved in promoting a candidate for Montana’s Court? Since Skees despises our Constitution, he must be looking for someone to help him get rid of it, or change it beyond recognition. Brown’s TV ads, paid for by Montana’s Republican Party, claim he will protect our Constitution. It’s hard to believe that, with Skees and Lindsey Graham as his cheerleaders.

Lorraine Collins

Billings

Vote Rosendale on Nov. 8

Despite the fact that the weather is just beginning to change, Election Day is right around the corner. Citizens around the state are looking into which candidates they will be voting for and which represent their deeply held values the most.

As a lifelong Montanan, and resident of the eastern congressional district, I am very excited to once again cast my vote for Rep. Matt Rosendale. Rosendale is someone who I believe encapsulates Montana values and has proven himself to be an incredible leader for our state.

During his time in Washington, I am proud that Congressman Rosendale has voted with confidence to protect the freedoms of Montanans, and has not let the media or pressures of the swamp influence his voting record. He has voted against irresponsible spending, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Assault Weapons Ban, and other pieces of bad legislation.

During challenging times like the ones we are currently facing, it is important to have elected officials who are unafraid to stand up for what really matters. I will proudly be voting for Rosendale for Montana’s eastern congressional district this November, and I hope that you will join me in doing the same.

Will Boone

Billings

Buchanan aligns with the far left

The candidacy of Gary Buchanan to be our Eastern Montana U.S. Representative needs to be rejected by the voters. It is apparent his so-called Independent candidacy is far outside of the mainstream’s needs and beliefs. In fact, his positions align most closely to the far left Democratic Party.

His recent campaign brochure calls for “Privacy and Freedoms” for Montanans. These positions echo those from Planned Parenthood, the League of Conservation Voters and the ACLU. The worst of his positions promotes abortion rights for all. Apparently, he believes that a pregnancy is not a blessing and human life is only a choice. This resonates with those who believe abortion is a right and an absolute freedom.

According to MT-DPHHS data from 1974 to 2020, there have been 118,311 abortions performed in this state. This is the entire population of Billings and Laurel that were never born. For just a moment consider what that many births would have added to our state’s population, families with children, labor force and future generations.

Another concern on Mr. Buchanan’s candidacy is that politicians of both sides, present and past, have endorsed him. Apparently their values have been wrongly compromised by their desire to replace a conservative representative like Matt Rosendale who has deeply held positions and values. Legislators in D.C who are an independent align themselves with a political party for committee assignments. Mr. Buchanan will be a defacto Democrat and vote according to their agenda and not for us.

Mike Carlson

Glendive

Silence from leaders is deafening

We teach our children to treat others as they would want to be treated. We tell them it is the “Golden Rule.” But why do we not hold political leaders to the same standard?

Where is the full-throated renunciation of the assault of Paul Pelosi? Instead, here in Montana, the silence from our political leaders is deafening and complicit.

The bar for civil political discourse has again moved even lower. It is like a race to the shameful bottom. So, I guess we are lucky that none of our politicians in Montana are endorsing or cracking jokes at the expense of this appalling assault.

Where is our empathy? When I read about the assault on 82-year-old Pelosi, I could only think of my grandfather, a Pearl Harbor survivor. I felt sick at the thought of my grandfather facing a terrorizing assault in the safety of his home. How could anyone joke about that?

When we feel the need to make incendiary comments about others, we need to stop, take a step back and try to get into the shoes of a different perspective. Just because it did not happen to you does not mean you should not be able to understand how it might feel.

That is empathy, which is imperative for all discourse and the survival of our democracy.

I hope to see adults use the “Golden Rule” more often.

Laie Black

Billings

GOP wants violence, not democracy

To Mr. Daines, Gianforte and Rosendale:

So the civil democracy you Republicans want us to live with is “my way or the highway,” like the Jan. 6 attempted overthrow of the government, the current “intimidation watch” at voting drop boxes, calling the election rigged if you lose, or taking out your opponent or their family if you can’t win.

What other violence are you willing to live with to gain and maintain power? Is there a point when enough has happened for you to boldly stand up and tell the leader of the Republican party again, again, and again to stop?

Thomas Schumacher

Laurel

Buchanan will restrain spending

Montana needs an effective voice in the United States House of Representatives. Electing Gary Buchanan is a way for Montana to help get our government back on track.

We are now in a heated race to see who will control government and the future direction it will take. We hear about crime, the border, abortion, inflation, and many other issues that must be solved. But to me the biggest problem of all is runaway spending. This is an issue seemingly ignored as the government spends trillions, not billions, and a subject seemingly overlooked by both major parties. This has to end.

Gary Buchanan’s background is economics and finance. As such he will be a voice of reason in this world of runaway federal spending. As Gary has pointed out, both Democrats and Republicans spend too much money.

We need economic development through private enterprise not through federal programs, with lower, not higher, taxes. Gary’s experience on the Montana Banking Board and the Montana Board of Investment as well as Director of the Montana Department of Commerce is clear evidence of his knowledge in the area of responsible spending and taxation.

Tired of high taxes and runaway spending? Electing Gary Buchanan is a step towards a more responsible federal government.

Harrison Fagg

Billings

Buchanan will do a great job

Gary Buchanan is still the strongest candidate in Montana’s new Eastern Congressional District, which includes Park County. He’s poised to build a mainstream coalition of Republicans, Democrats and Independents who will tackle the problems Washington must address.

I was introduced to Gary and his wife Norma about 20 years ago. Both are hardworking, family oriented, community and civic-minded individuals. Gary has proven that he can work with all sides as he ran the Department of Commerce for Democratic Gov. Ted Schwinden and served as the chair of the Montana Board of Investments for Democratic Gov. Schweitzer. Then Republican Gov. Marc Racicot hired him to run a task force to redesign how state government works as well as the chair of the Montana Board of Crime Control. He was well liked by all three governors and did great work for the citizens of Montana.

Gary will do a great job in Washington D.C and I urge you to vote for Gary Buchanan as your next Congressman from the great state of Montana.

Ann Schilling

Clyde Park

Disaster will result if GOP wins

Most Republicans don’t know that inflation is in every country in the world. It was caused by the pandemic and the Russian war. In the U.S. it is dropping.

Congressional Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which is paid for by taxing the wealthy and corporations. It includes a raise in Social Security checks, and lower Medicare premiums beginning next year. Everyone knows that people in other countries pay much less for prescription drugs than the U.S. That is because their governments negotiate with drug companies. The IRA allows America to do the same, and will save Medicare $287 billion over 10 years. The Act also caps insulin at $35 a month, and prescription drugs at $2K a year for seniors on Medicare.

Republicans have vowed to shut down the government if they take Congress, unless President Biden reverses all of this, and more. It would be a disaster for the country. The record deficit has already been reduced by $1.3 trillion in two years. The GOP also plans to raise the age for retirement and Medicare, raise taxes on the poor, and ban contraception and abortion nationwide. Vote wisely.

Carole Moxey

Cody, Wyo.

Rosendale lacks Montana values

Over 60 years ago my mother told me that my great-grandfather would vote for a jackass if the Democrats ran him. Yet I see the Republican Party in Montana is now following the same path.

Matt Rosendale, to put it simply, doesn’t have Montana values. We have 86,270 veterans in Montana. At least 69.5% of these veterans may be helped with the PACT Act recently passed by Congress. Rosendale voted against it not once, not twice, but three times.

There are myriad reasons for the inflation that affects all of us. One of the main reasons is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rosendale voted against the U.S. aiding that beleaguered nation.

He voted against the bill that made it mandatory for employers health insurance to cover mental health issues.

He voted against Sweden and Finland joining NATO, against the Continental Divide Trail, and against prevention of fuel price gouging.

He also voted against the Active Shooter Notification Act.

He decided that issues such as affordable insulin, protecting Medicare and farmers from sequester cuts, protecting older workers from discrimination didn’t matter to us.

He showed his disdain for the fishermen and hunters of Montana by co-sponsoring a bill that would gut the Pittman-Robertson bill, the bill that sent almost $24.5 million to Montana in 2020.

When there was the baby formula shortage earlier this year he said no to allowing formula to imported to the U.S.

Rosendale doesn’t stand for Montana or its citizens.

Brian Breyer

Butte