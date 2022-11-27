112722-ulet-meide_merged

Concept of freedom distorted

Land of the free and home of the brave. That’s our American motto. No one discounts the bravery our soldiers muster on battlefield after battlefield. However, considering how “free” we are is another matter. Most would accept that being free to live life as we choose (within a civil society), requires a sense of responsibility and self-control. I’m not talking about the self-righteous and self-serving brand of morality dished out by freedom-loving conservative fundamentalists. This cult, made up of closet apartheid, celebrity-worshiping, Christian Taliban Trump fanatics have distorted the concept of “freedom” to its breaking point.

One example is encouraging Corey Stapleton to run for president. Sure folks are free to do so, but such an outward display of irresponsibility further suggests Montanans lack a well-developed understanding of the consequences of their actions. There are other similar examples that have led to dire and long-lasting consequences for Montana in terms of health policy, gun legislation, environmental and hunting legislation, birth control, and equal opportunity to housing and employment.

I’m talking about freedom with a dose of responsibility that considers public safety and the health and economic well-being of others. I am talking about exhibiting personal freedoms that tolerate diverse beliefs and behaviors of others who do not pose tangible threats. I am describing living within a modern, multi-cultural society that offers all the freedom to find their own happiness without trampling on those who walk a different path. This is what makes a country great.

Jeff Meide

Billings

Concerned about GOP’s future

I am a former Republican who is fiscally conservative and socially liberal, much like the GOP once was. Now, I am very concerned about the future of the party.

What is the GOP fixation with all things related to sex and reproduction? Why are they willing to spend more money to repair the damage caused by climate change than commit money to prevent it? Why support a medical/industrial/insurance complex that delivers inferior health care at a far greater cost than other developed countries, rather than try to fix it? And why support political candidates who are unwilling to concede a loss in free and fair elections, rather than try to determine why they lost?

If you look at demographics, the Republican party is doomed to the ash-bin of history unless it starts appealing to a broader base. Young people want us to combat climate change. They want us to fix our mediocre health care system. They want the ability to decide whether or when to have children, not mandated pregnancy. They want free and fair elections, where losers concede instead of blowing up the system. Is this really too much for them to ask?

Our baby boom generation will soon be dying out and Gen Z will become the voting majority. And, according to the Census Bureau, whites in this country will become a minority by 2045 so, like it or not the GOP better start learning how to function in a younger, multi-cultural nation.

These are the realities, folks, and Republicans better start looking beyond the next election or two and make some major course corrections. If not, the GOP will be in the minority for a long time to come.

Bob Balhiser Helena

Daines needs to stop complaining

I had to do a double take and then chuckle at Steve Daines Nov. 20 Guest Editorial. He started his column with “As a 5th generation Montanan…” What? Daines was born in Van Nuys, California, and is a native Californian. Has his lying grown so bold that he denies his birthplace?

I get almost daily emails from him whining that every real or imagined problem in this country is Biden’s fault. I wish he’d roll up his sleeves, put on his big boy pants, quit whining and get down to some practical bipartisan problem solving. His constant complaining is embarrassing.

Andy Kulla

Florence

Stop the violent rhetoric

Republican leaders, do not just offer your prayers for victims of gun violence. Your intolerance of those who differ from you foments that violence. Freedom of religion, that you seem to support, means freedom to choose religions other than yours.

This freedom demands tolerance. Such tolerance, derived from your deep belief in liberty, ought to extend to the LGBTQ2S community. We are going to continue resisting your hateful words, which encourage hateful acts. Violent rhetoric has no place in a free society. Please repent while you still can. Only you can stop the violence. Speak out against it, and be voices for liberty and justice for all, as that is what we all deserve.

Suzanne Hendrich

Missoula

More limits on guns needed

Another senseless mass shooting. Since 2006 there have been 523 mass killing events and 2,727 deaths as a result in our country. These have been events where guns have been used in carrying out the violence. How do we make sense of this craziness? In addition to the mass shootings there are hundreds of other shooting events with single to several victims being the result.

Yes, no doubt better and more mental health services would be helpful. However there are many instances where the shooter’s mental health is limited to extreme anger and rage as well as inability to empathize with the prospective victim. In such cases it would seem that keeping the prospective shooter separated from a gun might be most helpful. Access to guns of all types are legion in our country. We are even able to purchase guns that go beyond use as a hunting weapon.

When the Second Amendment was passed, guns were single shot and the reloading process for another shot took some time. Now automatic and semiautomatic guns are legal and reloading requires only replacing a magazine. Shooting occurs as fast as the shooter can pull the trigger.

These latter weapons do not seem to be sporting guns since the poor wild game hardly has a chance. Perhaps limiting guns to non-automatic weapons along with a limit on the caliber of the bullets should be investigated.

George Sorensen

Billings

We need Trump now

Well, they are both very nice Christian men, but we need someone who knows how to get our great country out of the mess that President Biden and his minions have gotten us into. There is one person who has done it before, Donald Trump.

We were energy independent, we could buy groceries and clothes, pay our bills, and our 401(k)s were worth something. Besides all of that our borders are wide open. We need Donald Trump now.

Mr. Trump may be a little rough around the edges in what he says sometimes, but he loves our country and wants the best for it. He made it great once before and he can make it great again.

Linda Lehman

Park City