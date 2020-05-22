23rd annual St. John’s Summer Concert Series canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

St. John’s United recently announced the cancellation of its 2020 St. John’s Summer Concert Series, out of concern for the safety and well-being of residents, employees and guest.

With 22 seasons under its belt, the event commonly had 2,000 fans gathered to enjoy a single concert, with a season attendance of 10,000.

The popular free concert series was scheduled to kick off on Thursday, June 25, with Almeda Bradshaw opening for headliners Wylie & The Wild West.

According to a press release from the organization, all of the musical artists who were scheduled to perform this year have been informed of the decision and extended the invitation to perform during the 2021 Summer Concert Series.