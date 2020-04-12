31 centuries later...

With regards to the $2 trillion spending bill that Congress just approved.

A short math lesson: Suppose you spent $1 per second.

Approximate spending would be:

$1,000 would last 1,000 seconds, or 16 minutes.

$1 million would last 1 million seconds or 12 days

$1 billion would last 1 billion seconds or 32 years

$1 trillion would last 1,000,000,000,000 seconds or 31,700 years or 31.7 centuries.

Tom Teegarden

Laurel

