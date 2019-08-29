I am writing in response to a billboard in Casper, Wyoming, a photo of which is reproduced in the Wednesday, Aug. 21 edition of The Gazette (page A7).
I am fully supportive of Savanna’s Act at the national level, Hanna’s Act in Montana, and all recent state efforts to identify, track, and increase awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women. My frustration comes from the hashtag Wyoming has used to centralize attention to this issue: #SOMEBODYSDAUGHTER. The notion that all women are “somebody’s daughter” may not be of recent provenance, but it has taken on renewed meaning in response to the Me Too Movement and the allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The idea that all women who suffer abuse and violence are “somebody’s daughter” (usually referring to paternity) was a way for many male politicians to conceptualize the pervasive sexual assaults that occur daily in America. Whatever it takes men to believe female survivors is ostensibly a fantastic turn of public awareness and acceptance of moral responsibility. Yet, if we continue to think of women as “of” somebody else, then we never give them the autonomy and self-possession that they deserve. To be “somebody’s daughter” is to defer subjectivity and to place a woman’s value as a father’s possession.
I do not mean to derail any attempts to further the cause of MMIW; I only want to bring attention to the way language can perpetuate daily indignities women endure by being denied equal existence in this world.
Joseph Bryan
Billings