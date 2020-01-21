In order to insure that the public views the upcoming Senate Impeachment trial as fair I think the following is a reasonable procedure to call witnesses (if it comes to that):
Witnesses are voted on as “paired witnesses.” For example if the Democrats nominate Witness A then the Republicans nominate Witness B. They are thus paired and voted on by the entire Senate up or down. For the next round the Republicans then nominate Witness C and then the Democrats, Witness D. This continues until one side or the other chooses not to nominate any more witnesses. I believe the public would view this as a fair procedure and set the precedence for any future impeachment proceedings. This proposal has been submitted to Sens. John Barrasso’s and Mike Enzi’s offices and I hope that it will at least be considered.
Gary Boring
Cody, Wyo.