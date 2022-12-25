ABT thrives through generosity of donors

On behalf of the board of directors, staff, and volunteers at Alberta Bair Theater we thank everyone who supports the performing arts.
Whether purchasing tickets to performances or sponsoring the artists on stage, many in our community continue to help us bring the excitement of the performing arts to Big Sky Country. We also want to extend our deepest gratitude to those who go above and beyond to help the theater through Annual Fund donations.
ABT relies on the generosity of donors to cover the expense of presenting exceptional artists and educational outreach activities. With the community by our side, Alberta Bair Theater will continue to be a source of entertainment, inspiration, collaboration, education, and conversation for generations to come.
Jan Dietrich
ABT Executive Director