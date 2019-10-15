As a resident of Carbon County, I frequently drive Highway 212/310. The partial completion of the section of road from Rockvale to Laurel is extremely dangerous. It is difficult to repeatedly go from two to four lanes. I can only imagine how treacherous it will be this winter with limited visibility due to storms and darkness.
Until dollars are allocated for the early completion of the project (2020 rather than 2022), I implore the Montana Department of Transportation to authorize immediate funding for additional signage with flashing lights to warn motorists of changes in traffic flow from four to two lane. As a temporary solution, I believe this would improve driver awareness, thus creating a safer environment.
Others concerned about this situation are encouraged to write to Director Mike Tooley, Montana Department of Transportation, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620.
Mary Pednault
Fromberg