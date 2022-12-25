Adult Resource Alliance runs on generosity

A few years ago, Al was looking forward to retirement, dreaming about all the things he was soon going to have time to do.

His dad had volunteered for Meals on Wheels 20 years ago and Al thought that was something he would enjoy. For a couple of years, life was great. Retirement was going according to plan. Then, he got sick and everything changed. Al, whose father had delivered Meals on Wheels; Al, who had been volunteering, suddenly needed help for himself.

Imagine…your life changes. You are confused and scared. You need help but you don’t want to leave your home and all the memories that it holds. You are afraid that if you ask for help, you will lose your independence.

It has come full circle for Al. We don’t believe it will happen to us. I know Al didn’t.

Al is now receiving Meals on Wheels and transportation services which is only possible because of the generosity of people like you.

By volunteering, donating and supporting the Adult Resource Alliance, you have empowered, protected and connected thousands of seniors to programs and services they need to maintain their independence and quality of life.

You have provided food, transportation, information and volunteer opportunities. And connections that nourish souls.

I wish you joy and peace this holiday season and throughout 2023.

Judy Hughes

Development Director

Adult Resource Alliance