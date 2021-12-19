 Skip to main content
Adult Resource Alliance wishes helpers joy and peace
During the last year, amazing people, non-profit organizations, small businesses and large corporations have come together to comfort, encourage, and care for the citizens of this community.

By volunteering, donating and supporting the Adult Resource Alliance, you have empowered, protected and connected thousands of seniors to the programs and services they need to maintain their independence and quality of life.

You have helped to provide food, transportation, information, volunteer opportunities. And connections that nourish souls.

Thank you for stepping up to help meet the challenges Yellowstone County seniors are facing.

We wish you joy and peace this holiday season and throughout 2022.

Judy Hughes

development director

Adult Resource Alliance

