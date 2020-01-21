As retired Billings Public School music educators, we were alarmed to read of the proposed plan to eliminate 5th-grade instrumental classes. While we understand the need to make budget cuts, the amount of money this plan will save does not justify cutting this program and could end up costing the district money. For example, those who will be rewriting the curriculum to include “exploratory units exposing students to a wider variety of musical instruments” must be paid for their efforts. Reducing staff in an effort to save money will cram more fifth-graders into already crowded conditions; this is not safe nor educationally sound.
As the instrumental classes are wiped out at the elementary level, students not involved in music in high school will need to take something else, and class sizes at the high school level will increase. In time, additional teachers will be needed at the high school level to make up for this loss.
Instrumental music may not be mandated, but we have a tradition of excellence in Billings, and taking away a year will only serve to degrade what has taken decades to build.
You have free articles remaining.
Research on the positive effects music has on a child's learning is staggering; in fact, future employers often look at an applicant’s background in music because it shows the ability to work creatively with others. Making this cut will not serve our students well, and we respectfully ask School District 2 officials to reconsider this move.
Rob and Rita Wells
Billings