Alberta Bair Theater humbled by support
Alberta Bair Theater humbled by support

We are again delighted and humbled by our community’s support for the performing arts and Alberta Bair Theater during these uncertain times. We are grateful for each and every one of you who has contributed to the theater since we reopened to the public last September. We are proud to get artists and their crews back to work. We are thrilled to have audiences back enjoying the energy of live entertainment! We are committed to continuing arts education. We are honored to be a reason people come downtown to dine and shop.

The community’s support will help sustain the theater’s operational budget while we navigate unchartered waters. We plan on staying the course, and with your help, we will.

Jan Dietrich

executive director

Alberta Bair Theater

