Alberta Bair Theater is your theater

It takes many people to complete a project as large and complex as the renovation of the Alberta Bair Theater. $13.6 million dollars is an impressive achievement, thank you for your generosity. Regardless of the dollar size, every donation is meaningful because each expresses the breadth of support and belief you have in the importance of a state-of-the-art performing arts theater for our community.

Decades of memories have been made at Alberta Bair Theater. And now, new memories will be created for you, your children and grandchildren, friends and neighbors. Moments that matter, to cherish and remember for years to come.

When the Alberta Bair Theater reopens in 2021, we will be able to fulfill our mission: “to bring the excitement of the performing arts to the Big Sky Country through quality programming, arts education, cultural diversity, community partnerships and exceptional customer service.”

Until we can welcome you back into the theater and express our gratitude with a personal handshake or hug, let me say with the deepest appreciation, thank you. A beautifully renovated crown jewel for our community eagerly awaits your return. The Alberta Bair Theater is truly your theater.

Safe and joyous holidays to all,