'Alive After 5' doesn't represent Billings

Here’s my question: Why aren’t all the venues hiring Billings bands? In years past that was one of the main reasons I attended the AA5 because I wanted to support live music and local bands who you could see play around town in local venues. Billings has an amazing number of great musicians and thinking the “Billings” AA5 would be the opportunity to show off this talent. If I’m not mistaken the venue who sponsors the entertainers and the Downtown Billings Alliance pays the entertainers. The sponsor has all the rights to choose who they want since they are paying for it, but wouldn’t you think you would choose a Billings bands since your establishment is in Billings with Billings patrons buying your drink and food?