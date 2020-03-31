'Alive After 5' doesn't represent Billings

The other day I saw the lineup for this year’s Alive After 5 announced in The Billings Gazette for Billings Downtown Alliance. Being a lover of live music, having events outdoors during the summer is just the best.
Here’s my question: Why aren’t all the venues hiring Billings bands? In years past that was one of the main reasons I attended the AA5 because I wanted to support live music and local bands who you could see play around town in local venues. Billings has an amazing number of great musicians and thinking the “Billings” AA5 would be the opportunity to show off this talent. If I’m not mistaken the venue who sponsors the entertainers and the Downtown Billings Alliance pays the entertainers. The sponsor has all the rights to choose who they want since they are paying for it, but wouldn’t you think you would choose a Billings bands since your establishment is in Billings with Billings patrons buying your drink and food?
Maybe I’m just older and little cranky, but I do miss the days the AA5 had the Billings bands doing the music at a Billings event.
Jason Ostermiller
Billings
