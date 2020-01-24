I was flabbergasted and absolutely delighted to learn of another philosopher in this state.
Vito Quatraro, from Bozeman, in the Jan. 10 Gazette, touched on a phenomenon I’ve been writing about: Narrowing it down to just Christianity, conservatism and liberalism, most of the members of these cults (me included) did not wake up one day and say, “Today I’m going to become (your cult here).” Most indoctrination begins in early childhood. For this pastor's kid anyway, Sunday School and, oh yes, living in a fundamentalist Christian home, enlightened me. This also applies to any doctrine, political philosophy or bigotry.
I was in my 40s when it dawned on me that reindeer can’t fly, and the Earth was not created in six days by the wizardry of an invisible anthropomorphic deity in October of 4004 B.C., according to biblical scholar and bishop, James Ussher in 1660.
It takes considerable effort to learn new things, but it is also hard to unlearn what we were taught since toddlerhood.
Benjamin Franklin said, “Being ignorant is not so much a shame as being unwilling to learn.” And Voltaire said, “Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” (They probably texted each other since they were alive at the same time.)
Another famous philosopher said, “We must learn to live together as brothers, or we will perish together as fools.” Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior. Coincidentally, today is MLK Day!
Lynn Leroy Arney
Absarokee