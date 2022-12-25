Angela’s Piazza succeeds with support

Angela’s Piazza has been bountifully blessed by our community this year. So many individuals, churches, and businesses have shown their support of our work and ministries by giving financial support, food, school supplies, Christmas gifts, clothing, hygiene items, cleaning products and gas cards. Wow!

Our program members all live below the poverty line; these contributions have helped every one of them. With over 1,500 signatures in our guest book annually, every single gesture of goodwill has been well-appreciated by those most in need, and used right here in our community.

Domestic violence is an ongoing issue not only in Billings but in the world. Here at Angela’s Piazza we saw a marked increase in new program members since COVID struck in our community. Being trapped at home with an abuser while in quarantine creates a very hostile and volatile home situation for many people. Our programs help guide the women into a safer and healthier lifestyle by discovering self-confidence, courage, and hope. It takes a committed group of people to lift these women up and help them find their footing again. Thank you, Billings and beyond, for being such a crucial part of the solution!