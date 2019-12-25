It has been an incredible honor and privilege to serve marginalized women and their families at Angela’s Piazza: Women’s Drop-In Center.
Since we opened our doors in 1998, we have met women where they are in their life journeys, rather than try to conform them to specifically designed programs. Along the way we learn what their needs are and invite them to share their journeys with other women as support and a source of empowerment. As over 1,600 visitors walk through our doors every year, our ability to work with them is only made possible by the support of this generous community. Through volunteer time, talent and treasure, we can ensure the women receive not only quality support and education through our programs and one-on-one services, but also the little things in life that make their daily lives less stressful: Clothing, food, hygiene items, school supplies for children, Christmas gifts for their families, and more provide a welcome cushion to the hard times that the women have encountered.
Thank you to all who have been a part of the Angela’s Piazza family! Your generosity allows us to continue as the welcoming, accepting place we work so hard to be.
You have free articles remaining.
Amy Aguirre
assistant director
Billings