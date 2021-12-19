Angela's Piazza helps women in trying times

These past two years have brought countless challenges and heartaches. However, we have seen how the Billings community has stuck together and turned this trying time into an opportunity to offer support and charity to those less fortunate. As over 1,800 women and guests sign in when attending programs at Angela’s Piazza every year, our ability to work with them is only made possible by the support of this generous community.

Through volunteer time, talent, and treasure we can ensure the women receive not only quality support and education through our programs and one-on-one services that help develop self-confidence and courage, but also the little things in life that make their daily lives less stressful: clothing, food, hygiene items, school supplies for children, Christmas gifts for their families, and more.

Support like this provides a welcome cushion to the hard times that the women have encountered. Thank you to all who have been a part of the Angela’s Piazza family! Your generosity allows us to continue as the welcoming, accepting place we work so hard to be. Your actions embody the teachings of Saint Angela Merici, for whom our agency is named: “Live in harmony, united together, all of one heart and one will.”