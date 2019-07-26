Watching Apollo 11 this weekend, I was amazed at how our society was so kind and decent even in the middle of a war in ‘Nam. I was out of there by 1969 but was still somewhere in the army so I didn't get to see the Apollo episode until this weekend. I was amazed that almost 500,000 people could come together all across the USA for a period of 10 years. It brought back memories of an old Jay McShan song: “Once Upon a Time; Once upon a time the world was sweeter than it is. Where, oh where did it go?” There was President Johnson who had been pushing the space program since he was a senator, giving the credit to President Nixon. There was newscaster Walter Cronkite, the most trusted man in the world, we were in the middle of the war in Vietnam, and yet they were perhaps the best of our times. Yes, Where, oh where, did they go?
Morris Hall
Billings