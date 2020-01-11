To the author of the letter “Worry about babies, not coyotes”:
What gives you the right to decide what a woman can do with her body? If men could get pregnant, abortion would be a sacrament. When was the last time you adopted an unwanted child? If fathers were held financially responsible for every pregnancy until the child reached adulthood, there would be an abortion clinic on every street corner.
The fact that you are a county commissioner and possess such archaic attitudes is shocking and pathetic. You said that your cattle are animals and you have dominion over them. If you would read the Bible in its original language, you would find that “having dominion” over animals does not mean you are more advanced or even more intelligent than animals — it means that you have the stewardship/responsibility for taking care of them in a humane manner.
But, then, your proud, self-centered perspective has allowed you to exploit nature and animals for your own ends and has brought us to the ecological crisis we now face.
By the way, if you think that killing coyotes is part of your “pursuit of happiness,” I suggest you allow the coyotes to carry guns to make it fair.
Judy Baxter
Billings